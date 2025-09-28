Vijay's TVK rally stampede: Crowds began swelling from 11 am in Karur, says TN DGP

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu DGP (in-charge) G Venkataraman said that crowds swelled in Karur from 11 am, with about 27,000 people reaching the venue for Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay's roadshow, where at least 38 persons were killed in a stampede on Saturday night (September 27).

"In their permission letter, they (TVK) had said they expected a crowd of about 10,000. There were tweets from the party handle that Vijay was expected to arrive by 12, so crowds began to gather. He reached at 7.40 pm. I am not blaming anyone, but the facts are that there were limited facilities for water and other necessities," Venkataraman said in a late-night press conference at the police headquarters. He added that the location allocated for Vijay’s speech is a pre-determined spot used by all political parties.

When asked if only 500 police personnel were deployed, the DGP said that sufficient strength was posted and reiterated that a key condition for granting permission for political meets is that party workers should manage the crowds.

"The cause and reasons for the stampede and what exactly happened will be enquired into by the commission," the DGP (in-charge) said.