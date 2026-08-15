I-Day speech: CM Vijay announces hike in financial aid for ex-servicemen, freedom fighters

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in his Independence Day speech announced a series of increases in financial assistance and pensions for ex-servicemen, freedom fighters and their families.
The financial assistance provided for the marriage of two daughters of ex-servicemen will be doubled from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.
The monthly financial assistance for persons with disabilities among ex-servicemen and their family members will be increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.
The monthly pension provided by the State Government to freedom fighters will be increased to Rs 23,000
The monthly family pension for the families of freedom fighters will be increased to Rs 12,500.
The monthly special pension for the descendants of Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Muthuramalinga Vijaya Raghunatha Sethupathi, the Maruthu Brothers and VO Chidambaranar will be increased to Rs 11,500.