I-Day speech: ‘State interests will be protected,’ says CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, in his Independence Day address at Fort St George on Saturday, asserted that his government would stand firm on Tamil Nadu’s interests and state rights and work towards ensuring a transparent and corruption-free administration.
Addressing the gathering from the ramparts of Fort St George after hoisting the national flag, Vijay said the government would work with the Centre only on administrative matters concerning the welfare of Tamil Nadu.
State rights: The TVK government will oppose anything that goes against Tamil Nadu’s interests or affects the state’s rights.
Tribute to freedom fighters: Vijay paid homage to freedom fighters and heroes who sacrificed their lives and played a role in securing India’s independence.
True freedom: He said true freedom would emerge when people united against oppression, breaking barriers of caste, religion, language and race.
Corruption-free Tamil Nadu: The government is working towards a Tamil Nadu free of bribery and corruption, with transparent, truthful and honest governance as its objective.
Welfare schemes: The Amma Unavagam and breakfast schemes are being further strengthened and expanded, Vijay said.
TASMAC outlets: As many as 717 TASMAC shops have been closed, while computerised administration is being implemented.
Farmers: Funds have been provided for crop-loan waivers and the kuruvai cultivation package.
Centre-state ties: The state will cooperate with the Centre on administrative matters only when it benefits the people of Tamil Nadu.
Government revenue: Steps have been taken to prevent government revenue from reaching individuals and to curb bribery and corruption.
Law and order: The law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu is being closely monitored, he said.
People-friendly administration: Government officials have been instructed not to make people who approach government offices run from pillar to post and to treat them with dignity and courtesy.
Model state: Vijay said the government would work to transform Tamil Nadu into a model state and raise it to a level comparable with developed countries globally.
Earlier, Vijay arrived at Fort St George after leaving his Neelankarai residence around 8 am. He received the ceremonial guard of honour and inspected the police parade in an open jeep before proceeding to the Fort ramparts.
He hoisted the Tricolour at around 8.45 am, marking his first Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.