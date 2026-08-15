I-Day speech: ‘State interests will be protected,’ says CM Vijay

Highlights of CM Vijay’s Independence Day speech

State rights: The TVK government will oppose anything that goes against Tamil Nadu’s interests or affects the state’s rights.

Tribute to freedom fighters: Vijay paid homage to freedom fighters and heroes who sacrificed their lives and played a role in securing India’s independence.

True freedom: He said true freedom would emerge when people united against oppression, breaking barriers of caste, religion, language and race.

Corruption-free Tamil Nadu: The government is working towards a Tamil Nadu free of bribery and corruption, with transparent, truthful and honest governance as its objective.

Welfare schemes: The Amma Unavagam and breakfast schemes are being further strengthened and expanded, Vijay said.

TASMAC outlets: As many as 717 TASMAC shops have been closed, while computerised administration is being implemented.

Farmers: Funds have been provided for crop-loan waivers and the kuruvai cultivation package.

Centre-state ties: The state will cooperate with the Centre on administrative matters only when it benefits the people of Tamil Nadu.

Government revenue: Steps have been taken to prevent government revenue from reaching individuals and to curb bribery and corruption.

Law and order: The law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu is being closely monitored, he said.

People-friendly administration: Government officials have been instructed not to make people who approach government offices run from pillar to post and to treat them with dignity and courtesy.

Model state: Vijay said the government would work to transform Tamil Nadu into a model state and raise it to a level comparable with developed countries globally.