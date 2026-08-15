CM Vijay calls for corruption-free Tamil Nadu in maiden Independence Day address

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, in his maiden Independence Day address from the ramparts of Fort St George on Saturday (August 15), called upon citizens and government officials to work towards making Tamil Nadu a corruption-free State.
After hoisting the National Flag, Vijay outlined the achievements of the TVK-led government during its first three months in office and listed its priorities for the coming years.
“Freedom from corruption and bribery is equal to independence. The TVK-led government is working towards achieving this goal. The government is being administered on the principles of transparency, corruption-free governance, a drug-free Tamil Nadu, women’s safety and social justice,” he said.
Vijay asserted that there would be no compromise on public life and people’s welfare, which he described as the government’s priority.
On the State’s relationship with the Union government, he said Tamil Nadu would coordinate with the Centre on administrative matters. However, the State government would oppose any policy decision that went against Tamil Nadu’s interests.
Listing the initiatives implemented during the past three months, Vijay said his government had continued several people-centric schemes introduced by previous regimes, including Amma Unavagam and the Breakfast Scheme.
Appealing to the people to continue supporting his government, Vijay said, “The Chief Minister is the representative of eight crore people. I and my Cabinet colleagues are servants of the people. Let us overcome the plots and forces working against the government.”
He thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for rejecting caste and religious considerations, money and muscle power and giving the government an overwhelming mandate to establish a people-centric government committed to social justice.
Vijay also announced an increase in the monthly pension and family pension for former armed forces personnel and freedom fighters.
Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar, Ministers including D Anand and K A Sengottaiyan, Vijay’s parents S A Chandrasekar and Shoba, and actress Trisha were among those who witnessed the event.
The Chief Minister later conferred awards on recipients in various categories. The Thagai Saal Tamilar Award was presented to M Krishnaswamy, former Tamil Nadu Congress president and father of PMK MLA Sowmiya Anbumani. The APJ Abdul Kalam Award was presented to eminent diabetologist V Mohan.
Other awards, including the Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring and the Chief Minister’s Best Practices Award, were also presented.