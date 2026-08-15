CM Vijay calls for corruption-free Tamil Nadu in maiden Independence Day address

After hoisting the National Flag, Vijay outlined the achievements of the TVK-led government during its first three months in office and listed its priorities for the coming years.

“Freedom from corruption and bribery is equal to independence. The TVK-led government is working towards achieving this goal. The government is being administered on the principles of transparency, corruption-free governance, a drug-free Tamil Nadu, women’s safety and social justice,” he said.

Vijay asserted that there would be no compromise on public life and people’s welfare, which he described as the government’s priority.

On the State’s relationship with the Union government, he said Tamil Nadu would coordinate with the Centre on administrative matters. However, the State government would oppose any policy decision that went against Tamil Nadu’s interests.