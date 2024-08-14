I-Day 2024: Domestic flight fares increased in Chennai airport due to last-minute rush

CHENNAI: The domestic flight fares increased in Chennai airport due to last-minute rush ahead of the long weekend.

In view of the 78th Independence Day on Thursday, most companies and institutions have announced a holiday and people have started to move out of the city to their hometown on the weekend.

As it is a short holidays people preferred travelling by air to the cities like Tuticorin, Madurai, Trichy, Coimbatore, and Selam as they could spend more time with their friends and family.

Following the last-minute rush most of the flights were fully booked and the ticket prices also doubled. Usually to Tuticorin it would cost Rs 4,300 but on Wednesday the ticket fare has increased to 10,800.

For Madurai, it was Rs 4,000 but now increased to 11,700.

For Trichy, it was Rs 2,300 but has now gone up to Rs 7,100.

For Coimbatore, it was Rs 3,300 but has now increased to 5,300 and for Salem usual price is Rs 2,700 but now it has increased to 8,200.

However, the people did not worry about the price hike and booked their tickets to spend more time with their families as it would take a day to reach their native if travelling by bus or train.

Similarly, flight fares also increased to places like Kolkata, Mumbai, Kochi, Hyderabad and Bangalore.