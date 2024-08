I-Day 2024: Special train between Chennai and Kochuveli to clear passenger rush announced

CHENNAI: A special train would be operated between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Kochuveli to clear heavy rush of passengers during Independence Day long weekend.

Train no 06043 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kochuveli AC Express will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.45 hrs on 14th and 21st August (Wednesdays) and reach Kochuveli at 08.30 hrs the next day (2 Services).

Train no 06044 Kochuveli – Dr MGR Chennai Central AC Express will leave Kochuveli at 18.25 hrs on 15th and 22nd August (Thursdays) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.25 hrs the next day (2 Services).

Train no 06044 Kochuveli – Dr MGR Chennai Central AC Express will have additional stoppage at Perambur.

Advance reservation for the trains comprising 1 AC tier-III economy and two luggage cum brake vans are open, a release issued by Southern Railway said.