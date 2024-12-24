How Nilgiris foresters are keeping elephant 'Bullet' at bay: Chilli powder-neem oil paste, burnt dried dung smoke, etc

COIMBATORE: To prevent wild tusker Bullet’s repeated intrusions, the forest department has resorted to time-tested techniques to scare the elephant away from human habitations in the Nilgiris.

“A combination of chilli powder and neem oil, believed to be a natural repellant of wild elephants is made into a paste and painted over a white cloth to be tied over doors and windows of houses in the labour line area in Cherambadi forest range in Pandalur. Over the last two days, the cloth has been tied in 150 to 200 houses as a natural fence,” said a forest department staff.

Moreover, the dung of a ‘musth’ (hormonal surge in tuskers) elephant is sprayed around the houses. Dried dung of elephants is also used to create smoke in spots identified as' Bullet''s entry and exit routes.

These techniques prove to be effective in localised conflict mitigation. “Such techniques were used in the Mudumalai region, but this is the first time it’s tried here on a trial basis and may be extended to other areas by studying its response,” said R Ayyanar, Forest Range Officer, Cherambadi Range.

Perhaps, in the wake of these repellant clothes and smoke causing a hindrance, Bullet, which has also joined a new herd, had stayed away from straying into the locality on Sunday.

Villagers have joined hands with a large team of 75 forest department staff and are working day and night to execute these elephant mitigation measures. Bullet usually turns up at night after 8 pm to damage houses and raid crops in around 15 villages till early morning, before retreating into the forest area.

Two kumkis from Theppakadu Elephant Camp were also deployed to patrol vulnerable spots to discourage the wild tusker from venturing out of the forest area.

A habitual visitor, over the last two years, Bullet started to cause maximum damage only in the last two months.

“The tusker, aged 15 to 20 years has made around 130 intrusions causing damage to properties and raids on crops in two years. Almost 75 per cent of its intrusions ended up in damage to properties in search of food,” said a staff.









“We are training villagers to try such time-tested techniques to prevent intrusion of the elephant. Our efforts involve a combination of old and new techniques, as we use thermal drones and as well as tribal tricks to prevent the elephant’s intrusion. Our efforts also did pay off as Bullet didn’t turn up on Sunday night. A final call on capturing the elephant will be taken by senior officials,” said N Venkatesh Prabhu, Divisional Forest Officer (Gudalur).