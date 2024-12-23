Two kumkis deployed as ‘Bullet’ elephant continues to wreak havoc in the Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: As a wild elephant named ‘Bullet’ continues to damage houses in tea estates in the Nilgiris, the forest department has deployed two kumkis to monitor and prevent the animal from entering human habitations.

Two kumkis, Bomman and Srinivasan from Mudumalai elephant camp, have been deployed in Cherambadi and Cherangode areas in Pandalur, where Bullet frequently damages houses in search of food. Five special forest department teams are also closely tracking the wild jumbo through drones.

As a last resort, the villagers, who spend sleepless nights, have threatened to resort to protest, if the wild elephant is not captured.

“Bullet elephant have damaged several houses in our locality. The villagers had a narrow escape on Saturday night when the elephant targeted at least seven houses. After breaking the doors and walls, the elephant also pulled down the television and other valuables kept inside the house,” claimed villagers.

In another wildlife-related incident on Saturday night, vehicles queued up after a wild tusker came to the Kotagiri-Mettupalayam Road and damaged an omni van passing through the way. As vehicles were stopped on the arterial stretch, the elephant suddenly charged at the van, whose occupants fled in fear.