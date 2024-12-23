Watch: Video shows notorious elephant 'Bullet' roaming with 8 wild elephants; monitored closely with drones

CHENNAI: Tracking the movement of ‘Bullet’, the notorious wild elephant that has been destroying houses and stealing rice and other food materials, the Forest Department officials have found that it is now part of a herd comprising more than 35 elephants that are camping in areas surrounding Pandalur.

In the last two months, Bullet has destroyed 35 houses and attacked residents. After three straight days, a team of 75 forest officials and two Kumki elephants drove it back into the forest. The rogue elephant escaped by retreating and moving to a new place.

On Sunday, 'Bullet' continued its rampage, destroying six houses in the Dandee area of Cherambadi. Forest officials, with the help of Kumki elephants, are working hard to scare Bullet away.

The police are also keeping a watch on the movement of the elephant, which is now moving with a herd of eight wild elephants in a government tea estate.

Drones are being used to track the herd's activities and prevent further incidents.