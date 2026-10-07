TN govt tells AAI Parandur airport project is off, no new site finalised yet

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) that the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur has been dropped, even as the process of identifying an alternative site for Chennai’s second airport has begun with no location finalised yet.
The development was disclosed by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) in response to an RTI query, providing the clearest indication yet that the State has moved away from Parandur but is yet to settle on a replacement site.
“Following the decision to drop the Parandur airport project, preliminary technical and field studies have commenced to identify an alternative site. However, the final site has not yet been selected or confirmed,” TIDCO said in its response.
The government’s communication to AAI assumes significance as the Parandur proposal had progressed substantially through the approval process. The AAI had earlier assessed Parandur, Pannur, Padalam and Thiruporur as potential locations before Parandur was selected for the proposed airport.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced in the Assembly on August 24 that the government would abandon the Parandur project, citing concerns over agricultural land, waterbodies, flooding and the impact on residents. He said an alternative location would be identified while minimising the impact on farmers and local communities.
The State subsequently examined possible alternatives, including Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district and Manellore near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district, and sought a pre-feasibility assessment. However, neither location has been finalised, according to TIDCO.
The second airport project is aimed at meeting Chennai’s growing aviation requirements as passenger and cargo traffic continues to increase. The government will now have to identify a site that is technically viable while addressing concerns over land acquisition, environmental impact, connectivity and rehabilitation.
With Parandur out and no alternative site confirmed, the State’s second airport plan has effectively returned to the site-selection stage.