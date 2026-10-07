TN govt tells AAI Parandur airport project is off, no new site finalised yet

The development was disclosed by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) in response to an RTI query, providing the clearest indication yet that the State has moved away from Parandur but is yet to settle on a replacement site.

“Following the decision to drop the Parandur airport project, preliminary technical and field studies have commenced to identify an alternative site. However, the final site has not yet been selected or confirmed,” TIDCO said in its response.

The government’s communication to AAI assumes significance as the Parandur proposal had progressed substantially through the approval process. The AAI had earlier assessed Parandur, Pannur, Padalam and Thiruporur as potential locations before Parandur was selected for the proposed airport.