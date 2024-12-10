Hours after suspension from VCK, Aadhav Arjuna stands by 'monarchy' jibe directed at DMK

CHENNAI: Hours after being suspended for six months by the party leadership for "acting against the interests of the party and its credibility," former VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna stated that he would remain steadfast in his beliefs and intensify his struggle through democratic means to dismantle the mindset of monarchy that denies power to the oppressed.

Even though Arjuna didn't name anyone or any party, his criticism was obviously directed at the ruling DMK government in the State. The statement shows his belligerence, as disciplinary action has been taken against him after he made a similar comment at the recent Ambedkar book release event in Chennai. This puts the VCK chief under pressure to mull further options.

Arjuna's suspension follows a series of events that built pressure on the VCK and its leader, Thol Thirumavalavan, who posted a statement on his X handle regarding the disciplinary action and listed the reasons for it. Four hours later, Arjuna took to social media to express his views, stating that he was "duty-bound" to voice his opinions and communicate with his supporters in the party.

He affirmed his commitment to the party's ideology of empowering the oppressed, pointing out his unwavering work and his campaign strategy to take the party to the next level in the State. He assured them that he would always remain their voice. He pointed out that his state of mind was the same when he received the appointment letter as deputy general secretary and the suspension letter from Thirumavalavan.

However, he stressed that he would continue his political struggle with the same conviction, advocating for "share in power and share in governance" for the oppressed and continuing until this goal was achieved.

He stated that he would intensify his struggle through election campaigns and democratic means against forces that believe the oppressed should not gain power and seek to seize it.

In a veiled criticism of DMK youth wing leader and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, he stated that only those who embrace an ideology can become true political leaders for the masses, not those born into power. "We will expose the fake ideologues who are the source of corruption," he stated, adding that he would continue his journey following the ideological path laid by revolutionaries like Dr B R Ambedkar, Thanthai Periyar, and C N Annadurai and fight against injustices faced by minorities, authoritarianism, and other oppressed groups.

He further remarked that he would not be disheartened by failures, having faced them since his youth. "I will leave the party leadership's actions against me in the hands of time," he said, using a metaphor to express that no one can overshadow him. He also posted one of Thiruma's poems, conveying a message of never ceasing the fight for change.