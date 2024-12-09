Thirumavalavan losing VCK hold to Aadhav Arjuna, claims Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai questioned VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday about why he is hesitant to take action against the party’s deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna.

“Even though Thirumavalavan skipped the Ambedkar book release function, Aadhav Arjuna took part in it. It has proven beyond doubt that the party is in the grip of Arjuna, the son-in-law of Lottery King Martin and not under the control of party chief Thirumavalvan. Is VCK left to depend on such a few leaders?” he said to media personnel in Coimbatore.

Thirumavalvan isn’t willing to take action as Arjuna is funding the party, the State unit BJP chief accused. “It shows the poor state of affairs in the DMK alliance. Allies are sticking together only for money as DMK is in power,” he said.

Stating that the book launch event exposed the politics being played out with Ambedkar, the BJP leader also termed Arjuna's actions a drama.

“Until 2021, Arjuna was known to be close with Sabareesan, the son-in-law of Chief Minister MK Stalin, and they made strategies for DMK. Why should he then join VCK, an alliance party of DMK, and suddenly criticise the ruling party? Why action is not taken even though he speaks ill of Chief Minister MK Stalin? It looks like a ploy by the DMK to divide the votes against his party,” he said, adding that it is DMK’s dynasty rule in the State and not monarchy as termed by Arjuna.

Taking a dig at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, the BJP leader said, I am ready to visit Manipur if Vijay is ready to come. Vijay should develop some common sense on the issue in Manipur, the drug triangle and the conflict between tribal communities, he said. "He (Vijay) should speak only after knowing the history and geography of Manipur. It was the BJP that revoked the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in several north Eastern states,” he said.

He also took a dig at the organisers of the book release event for inviting Anand Teltumbde, accusing him of having links in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence. “He is an urban Naxal, and his brother Milind Teltumbde was among 22 Naxals shot dead in an encounter. Do not bring Naxal politics to Tamil Nadu,” Annamalai said.

Reiterating charges of DMK's links with industrialist Gautam Adani, Annamalai said he is challenging Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on that.