Aadhav Arjuna suspended from VCK for 6 months

CHENNAI: Deputy General Secretary of VCK Aadhav Arjuna was suspended on Monday for 6 months.

This comes after his comments on DMK at a book launch event held in Chennai on Dec 6 observing the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Earlier, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan announced that disciplinary action will be taken against deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna.

Thiruma said Aadhav Arjuna participated in the book release programme after seeking "my permission." He added that he had asked Arjuna to speak carefully at the event.

The letter issued by the party said, "It has come to the attention of the Executive Committee that the Deputy General Secretary of the party, Mr. Adhav Arjuna, has been acting in a manner detrimental to the interests of the party in recent times."

A discussion was held with the party's General secretaries and other leading comrades on this on Dec 7 and due to his continued negative actions, despite the instructions of the party leadership; although such actions, on the surface, appear to be in the interest and power of the party; have raised serious criticism in the public, questioning the credibility and credibility of the party and the leadership, the Executive Committee, consisting of the party president and the general secretaries, have decided to take disciplinary action against Mr. Adhav Arjuna by suspending him from the party for a period of six months, the letter added.