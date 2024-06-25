Hoax bomb: Coimbatore international airport gets ‘warning’ from mail ID supporting Palestine

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore International Airport received a hoax bomb threat email on Monday.Police sources said the mail sent to the airport’s email ID warned of bombs being placed in the water pipeline of bathrooms in the airport.

Soon, the bomb detection and disposal squad investigators, along with sniffer dogs, were pressed into service for a thorough search of the airport premises.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sleuths checked the passengers coming to the airport.

They also searched different areas of the airport premises.

Besides them, multiple teams from Coimbatore city police also got into action.

An official said the threat mail was sent from an ID mentioning its support for Palestine.

“The origin of the mail could not be established as it was sent from abroad. Cybercrime experts are tracing its origin. The entire airport has been scoured, and the threat was confirmed fake,” the official said.

Only last week, several airports across the country received similar fake hoax bomb threats.