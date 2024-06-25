Hoax bomb threat: Scare at new terminal in Tiruchy for second time

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy International Airport Director received a bomb threat email on Monday. Security personnel organised an elaborate inspection across the airport and declared it a hoax threat. After the inauguration of the new terminal, Tiruchy airport received such a threat for the second time.

According to sources, after there was a bomb threat to Bengaluru and Kolkata airports, four-tier security was enabled at the Tiruchirappalli International Airport, particularly the new terminal, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2.

On Monday, the airport Director, P Subramani, received an email at 10.35 am from a miscreant mentioning the bomb threat. The security personnel were immediately alerted and they scanned the entire airport premises with various teams, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

The passengers’ arrival and departure were tightened and were allowed only after a thorough checking. A sniffer dog squad was also deployed for the search operation. After an elaborate inspection, the officials declared the threat a hoax. The police registered a case after an official complaint was lodged, and a search for the miscreant is underway. This is the second threat the new terminal has received since its inauguration.