Hit by cow, 58-year-old thrown under bus wheels; crushed to death in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old met with a horrific end after a cow hit his two-wheeler and pushed him under the wheels of a passing bus, which crushed him to death on the spot.

The incident that happened on Vannarapettai South bypass road in Tirunelveli was the latest in a series of incidents reported in the State involving cattle.

The victim, Velayudharaj of Thangamman Kovil Street in Tirunelveli, was an employee of Tirunelveli District Principal Court. The incident happened on Saturday morning on the bypass road, which is reduced to a single, narrow lane due to the ongoing work.

Two cows were fighting on the road when Velayudharaj was proceeding on his moped. One of the cows suddenly attacked the other and then hit the man. In the impact, Velayudharaj was thrown off his vehicle.

A Daily Thanthi report said he fell right under the wheels of a government bus from Tirunelveli to Kumily, and was crushed to death on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, a team of officials from the Traffic Investigation Wing of the Tirunelveli city police rushed to the spot. The police recovered his body and sent it to Palayamkottai Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.