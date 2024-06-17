Begin typing your search...

Buffalo drags woman for 500 metres in Chennai; video goes viral

Residents who rushed to the woman's rescue were attacked by the aggressive animal.

17 Jun 2024
Screengrab from the video (Thanthi TV)

CHENNAI: In a harrowing incident in Thiruvotriyur, Chennai, a woman was dragged for around 500 metres by a buffalo along a road, resulting in injuries. The video of this incident has gone viral.

The woman is reportedly being admitted in a hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited.

