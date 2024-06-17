Begin typing your search...
Buffalo drags woman for 500 metres in Chennai; video goes viral
Residents who rushed to the woman's rescue were attacked by the aggressive animal.
CHENNAI: In a harrowing incident in Thiruvotriyur, Chennai, a woman was dragged for around 500 metres by a buffalo along a road, resulting in injuries. The video of this incident has gone viral.
Residents who rushed to the woman's rescue were attacked by the aggressive animal.
The woman is reportedly being admitted in a hospital for treatment.
Further details are awaited.
Next Story