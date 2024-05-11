High drama as families encroaching forestland evicted

COIMBATORE: Families that encroached upon forestland by putting up huts were forcibly evicted by the Forest Department officials in Hogenakkal on Friday.

“Around 20 families have encroached on forestland along the banks of River Cauvery. They all were not tribes and are from MBC community. Despite serving notices to vacate since last year, they continued to reside in violation. Therefore, efforts have been taken to evict them all,” said a forest official.

The families residing in huts at Edathittu and Veppamarathu Maduvu are into cattle rearing and fishing. As the families refused to vacate, a team from the Forest Department, revenue and police arrived at Veppamarathu Maduvu and asked them to move out.

However, they refused and broke into a heated argument with officials. Tension prevailed as the forest personnel dismantled a hut to forcibly evict a family. In a further development, three women got admitted in Pennagaram GH claiming that they were injured during the eviction attempt.