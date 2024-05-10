Annamalai flays DMK govt over eviction of tribals from Hogenakkal forest

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Friday flayed the ruling DMK government over the eviction of tribals from Hogenakkal forest.

Slamming the ruling DMK government, Annamalai said, "The forest is for the tribal community. I strongly condemn the repression of the DMK government, which abuses its power and evicts the tribals forcibly without providing alternate housing facilities."

Condemning the state forest department personnel, the saffron party leader said the videos of TN forest department's forcible eviction of tribals of Pennagaram-Hogenakkal forest area in Dharmapuri district is very shocking.

"The forest personnel threw away the belongings of the tribals, tore apart the roofs and forcibly evicted the women and children. The DMK government, which does not act against those who corrupt and loot people's money, smugglers of illicit liquor and drugs, is threatening only the marginalised with its power, " Annamalai said in a social media post, quoting the eviction video by forest personnel.