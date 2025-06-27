Heavy rainfall alert issued for TN southern districts

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department issued a heavy rainfall alert to southern districts including Theni, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Nilgiris and ghat areas of Coimbatore and also announced that a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal.

The RMC alert states heavy rain will occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris and ghat areas of Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari for the next few days.

The meteorological department also said, light to moderate rainfall will occur at isolated places of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry.

According to RMC data, Avalanche (Nilgiris) and Solaiyar (Coimbatore) received 18 centimetres and 17 cm of rainfall, respectively.

Based on the weather pattern, popular weather blogger K Srikanth opined that Chennai and suburban areas will not receive notable rainfall in the upcoming days as the wind flow from Western side is getting strong.