Heatwave alert in Tamil Nadu: Rise in temperatures likely from May 26 to 29, says RMC

CHENNAI: Due to the impact of Cyclone 'Remal', temperatures across Tamil Nadu are likely to surge by 2 to 3 degree Celsius above the normal range between May 26 and May 29, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

The recent showers in Tamil Nadu had brought some relief, however, the heatwave and the summer is not yet over. With rainfall set to decrease, maximum temperatures may see a rise.

Additionally, Kanniyakumari, Gulf of Mannar, and nearby coastal regions of the southern district are expected to experience winds with speed ranging from 45 km/h to 65 km/h on May 26 and 27, the RMC stated. Also, cyclonic winds of speed ranging from 75 km/h to 130 km/h are expected in the North and Central Bay of Bengal on May 26. Due to this, fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea in these areas.

The cyclonic storm currently over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around midnight, according to the Indian Meteorological Department's official update.

Meanwhile, light showers in Chennai on Saturday evening, brought down the maximum temperature – which was hovering at over 39 degrees Celsius – to 38 degrees Celsius, still the highest in the State. The recent rains have also helped the State to overcome the deficit in the pre-monsoon rains and currently, Tamil Nadu has received 30 per cent excess rainfall so far.