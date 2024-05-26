Remal to intensify into severe cyclonic storm, to cross Bengal-Bangladesh coast by midnight, says weather department

CHENNAI: The cyclonic storm Remal over Bay of Bengal will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours, said the India Meteorological Department in an update on Sunday morning.

As of 5.50 am on Sunday, the Remal is lying over north Bay of Bengal, about 290 south-southeast of Sagar Islands in West Bengal and 300 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh. After strengthening into a severe cyclonic storm by noon on Sunday, it would cross between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around midnight, the IMD added in the official update.

Remal, the first cyclonic storm to form of the year in the Bay of Bengal, was named by Oman.