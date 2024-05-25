Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu takes pre-monsoon bounty to 30% excess, Chennai records 59% deficit

CHENNAI: With rains taking a break in most parts of the State, heavy rains continued inKanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasion Saturday.

The recent rains have helped the State to overcome the deficit in the pre-monsoon rains and currently, Tamil Nadu is at 30 percent excess rainfall.

The State has recorded 146.5 mm of actual rainfall against the normal average of 112.8 mm of rainfall since March 1, 2024 until May 25, 2024. The highest rainfall of 103.2 mm was recorded in Kanyakumari in the last 24 hours.

So far, Kanyakumari records the highest of 445.3 mm of rainfall, which is about 83 percent higher than normal.

Chennai has recorded 18.1 mm of rainfall, while it receives 44.4 mm of rainfall as normal average rainfall.

This keeps the city at a deficit of about 59 percent.

Meanwhile, after recording the highest maximum temperature on Friday, Chennai is expected to see partly cloudy days with a surge of 2-3 degree Celsius in the maximum temperature in the coming days.

The maximum temperature in Chennai is likely to be 39-40 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be 29-30 degree Celsius for the next 48 hours.

Weather blogger Pradeep John stated that the heatwave is expected to begin from May 27-28, 2024, in the districts neighbouring Andhra, including Kancheepuram, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet and Vellore.

The Regional Meteorological Centre on Saturday, stated that the depression over East central Bay of Bengal has intensified as a deep depression after moving North - Northeastwards on Saturday morning.

The depression is expected to move northwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday morning.

With these weather conditions prevailing, light to moderate rain are likely to be witnessed at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, with temperature seeing a surge of about 2-3 degree Celsius across the State for the next 48 hours.