Haryana gang had robbed over 15 ATMs in southern states, say cops

COIMBATORE: A gang of ATM burglars from Haryana, who were arrested by the Namakkal police after a cinematic chase following a major heist, confessed to have targeted several ATMs in southern states over the last two years.

Five members were arrested, while one of them, Jumanudin, was gunned down by the police, and another was hospitalized after being injured in police firing at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

The interstate gang was held during their escape bid in a container truck after decamping with over Rs 60 lakh stolen from three ATMs in Thrissur in Kerala on Friday.

“The gang members had stolen cash from over 15 ATMs in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, and also in Odisha. There are several such gangs in Haryana trained in ATM break-ins,” police sources said.

The accused persons were produced in court and lodged in Salem Central Prison.

Meanwhile, West Zone IG T Senthil Kumar on Sunday visited Inspector Thavamani and Sub-Inspector Ranjith Kumar, who were injured in the attack by the robbers, and are undergoing treatment at the Namakkal Government Hospital. He was accompanied by DIG Salem Range ES Uma and Namakkal Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kannan.

T Malathi, Judicial Magistrate, Komarapalayam in Namakkal enquired about the suspect Azar Ali who is undergoing treatment at the CMCH. His statements were recorded.