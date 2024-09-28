ATM heist case: Kerala, AP and Odisha cops join Namakkal police to probe similar crimes

CHENNAI: Police teams from at least three states have reached out to Namakkal Police to seek information about the Haryana ATM burglars who were apprehended after a high voltage chase on Friday in which one of the suspects was shot dead in a police encounter, even as Veppadai cops slapped attempt to murder, assault, and endangering public life case against the accused.

“While teams from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh Police are already in Namakkal, Odisha police too have reached out to us as they have a similar ATM theft case involving a white SUV,” Namakkal Superintendent of Police (SP), S Rajesh Kannan told media persons on Saturday.

Apart from the police teams from other states, Krishnagiri district police too are in Namakkal to verify if the apprehended suspects or their accomplices were involved in the ATM robbery in their district.

The seven-member gang had emptied three ATMs in Thrissur in Kerala by breaking them open with gas cutters and escaped in the car loaded onto a container truck. Namakkal police were acting on the tip-off by the Thrissur police and apprehended the suspects in a daylight chase, which appeared more like a Hollywood crime thriller.

"The seven-member team who were involved in the Thrissur ATM heist had travelled in different modes of transport. Two of them flew from Delhi, while three of them came in the car, the other two came in the container truck," the SP said.

While all the suspects involved in the Thrissur break-in have been apprehended, Tamil Nadu police will be looking into their previous cases and check if any of their accomplices are involved in ATM theft cases in the state.

"Some of them were in Maharashtra prison in a similar case. As far as Namakkal district is concerned, we will be reviewing the safety measures at ATMs by conducting meetings with bank officials and advise them accordingly," the SP added. The probe by Tamil Nadu Police has revealed that the gang targets a specific kind of ATM.

One of the accused H Zumadin (40) was killed in a shootout. His accomplice, K Azar Ali (40) was injured in the leg after he was shot when police came under attack. Preparations are underway to send other suspects - Mohammad Ikram (42) Mubarak (19) Sabbir Khan (26) Shoukeen (21) and Irfan (32) - to judicial remand.