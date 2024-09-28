Video: ATM robbers ram through car, bike in Namakkal in escape bid

CHENNAI: Shocking CCTV footage has emerged showing ATM robbers recklessly driving a container truck, not stopping even after ramming multiple vehicles, while attempting to escape from Tamil Nadu police after looting three ATMs in neighbouring Kerala.

Also Read: Did ATM robbers plan the heist in Chennai? Tamil Nadu police probe

The incident occurred on Friday when the gang from Haryana rammed into multiple vehicles in Komarapalayam in Namakkal district.

Also Read: Gang robs lakhs from 3 ATMs in Kerala, flee to TN in truck; one suspect shot dead by Namakkal police

Namakkal police pursued the suspects for 12 kilometres before apprehending them at gunpoint, resulting in one robber being shot dead. On Saturday, the Tamil Nadu police filed four additional charges against the five robbers, including robbery, assaulting police personnel, and causing accidents.



