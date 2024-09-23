Hand over temple administration in TN to devotees: MoS L Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs (MoS) L Murugan on Sunday stated that the state government should hand over the temple administration to the devotees.

Speaking to reporters after attending the World Rose Day celebrations in Nungambakkam, Murugan said, "The BJP and RSS keep saying that the government should hand over the temple administration to the devotees. This is the time to set up a National Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board to investigate the issues in temples. After considering Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan's suggestion, an appropriate solution will be taken."

Commenting on the fishermen issue, where a total of 37 fishermen from Poompuhar were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, the Union Minister said the fishermen were arrested by the Lankan Navy on the charge of trespassing into the island nation's waters and International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

"However, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government is taking continuous steps to release them from the Sri Lankan government. Earlier, they were shot dead by the Lankan Navy during the UPA period. But now such things have stopped," he added.

To the question that the centre did not prevent the arrest, the MoS questioned whether a wall should be built in the sea to prevent the arrest.

"When our fishermen folks trespass the IMBL, we cannot prevent the arrest. But we can secure them as early as possible through diplomatic talks and ensure their safe return to our mother India," he noted.

The former BJP state president took a dig at the actor-turned-politician Vijay, saying that the new politician does not seem to be impartial to all religions.

"Vinayagar Chaturthi was celebrated as the first Hindu festival after he floated his political outfit. All the people expected him to greet Hindus, but he did not. How can Vijay be impartial if he doesn't greet on Vinayagar Chaturthi?" he questioned.