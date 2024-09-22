Protecting traditional fishermen’s rights on Centre’s top priority, don’t fall for lies, says Nirmala

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday urged the people of Tamil Nadu not to believe in what she called false propaganda of the opposition parties over the protection of Tamil Nadu fishermen and assured that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government is taking all steps to safeguard the rights of traditional fishermen.

Addressing a gathering at Kottivakkam here, after issuing membership identity cards to new BJP cadre, Nirmala Sitharaman said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who set up an exclusive department for fisheries and fishermen's welfare.

Expressing concern over the increasing business of deep sea trawlers, the Finance Minister said the World Trade Organization (WTO) would discuss the dominance of large ship owners.

"The Centre is fighting to ensure that the traditional fishermen's powers do not diminish. On the instructions of PM Narendra Modi, the Centre is sweating it out at the WTO to highlight how important it is to protect the rights of traditional fishermen in India. The government is making all the efforts to ensure traditional fishermen do not suffer any loss because of deep sea trawlers," Nirmala said.

The FM claimed that opposition parties are spreading false propaganda that the livelihood of traditional fishermen has been hit. She added that the Centre is taking steps to protect the rights of traditional fishermen.