Food safety officials conduct inspection at Dindigul AR Dairy following Tirupati Laddu row

CHENNAI: Following Tirupati Laddu controversy, officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted inspections at Dindigul AR Dairy Company, which supplies ghee to the Tirupati Lord Balaji temple.

During the inspection, samples of milk and ghee were collected for analysis.

Also read: TN supplier of ghee to Tirupati temple says labs have certified product quality

The company on Friday said their product samples have been duly cleared by authorities certifying its quality

Also read: Ghee for Palani temple 'Panchamirtham' prasadam is from Aavin: TN govt

A major row has erupted following Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claims of low-quality ghee and allegations of animal fat in the laddus distributed at the temple, sparking significant public concern.