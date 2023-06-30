Guv dismissing Minister: TN BJP quotes Stalin's old tweet

CHENNAI: TN State BJP quoted Chief Minister MK Stalin's old tweet and says that the Governor has absolute power to sack the minister from Cabinet.

Earlier on Thursday, Stalin said that Guv R N Ravi has no authority to remove a minister from the cabinet.

"We will face the issue legally," the CM added.

The reaction came soon after Raj Bhavan issued a statement noting that the Governor has dismissed Minister V Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers, the Raj Bhavan said.

On early hours of Friday, sources claimed that Guv Ravi has put Senthilbalaji’s dismissal on hold and has communicated the same with Chief Minister Stalin.