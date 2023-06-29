Guv has no authority, will face legally: Stalin after Min Senthibalaji dismissed

CHENNAI: Minutes after the Governor announced the 'dismissal' of Senthilbalaji from the State cabinet on Thursday, Chief Minister M K Stalin questioned the authority of the gubernatorial head of the state to dismiss a Minister and said that they would face it legally.

When reporters sought his reaction to the 'dismissal' on the sidelines of a private function, Stalin categorically said, "He (Governor) has no authority to do it (dismiss a minister from the cabinet). We will face it legally."

Stalin pronounced his strategy of exploring legal remedies on the issue without bothering to consult his legal think tank. A Constitutional deadlock has arisen in the state with the governor 'dismissing' a minister and the Chief Minister bluntly cold shouldering it as a "lack of authority" on the part of the Governor.

State Dairy Minister Mano Thangaraj tweeted, "Of the 78 union ministers in Prime Minister Modi's cabinet, 33 are facing criminal cases. They are continuing as ministers. What does the BJP say?"

While the CM has publicly dared to drag the Governor to the court without stating his ministerial status of Senthilbalaji, his allies did not waste any time in lambasting Governor RN Ravi for what they dub as a violation of the Constitutional briefing by the Raj Bhavan.

VCK chief and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan said, "Governor R N Ravi's act is not against Minister Senthilbalaji. It is a mischief intended to taunt chief minister Stalin. This is the agenda of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the Sangh Parivar. They are determining the plan of action of the DMK and its allies. This is purely a conspiracy to divert the opposition's attention from opposing the BJP."

State Minorities Commission Chairman and former Congress MP Peter Alphonse interpreted it as a black day of Indian democracy, and said, "It is the day the Constitution was murdered. Such an insult to the Constitution has not happened in Indian history. I believe he (Governor) would not have done it without the consent of the union home ministry. The Tamil Nadu government must urge the President to withdraw the Governor. If this (dismissal) is accepted, tomorrow the State Governor could attempt to dismiss the entire Cabinet."