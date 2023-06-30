Begin typing your search...

Governor Ravi puts Senthilbalaji's dismissal on hold: Sources

The sources claim that the governor has communicated the same with Chief Minister Stalin.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Jun 2023 7:08 PM GMT
CHENNAI: In what is believed to be a turnaround in the Senthilbalaji saga, reports have emerged that the graft-hit leader's dismissal from cabinet issued by Governor RN Ravi has been put on hold.

News agency PTI quoted sources to claim that the governor has communicated the same to Chief Minister Stalin.

However, there is no official communique from Raj Bhavan on the revoking the dismissal order of the jailed minister V Senthilbalaji.

Early on Thursday evening, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday dismissed V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers as "he has been influencing the investigation and obstructing the due process of law and justice."

