Guduvanchery murder case: TN Police seek suitcase, body parts from Agra cops

The body parts were found inside the suitcase which was carrying on the Tamil Nadu Express to Agra, and have since been kept under the protection of authorities at a government hospital there.

The police are now planning to bring the body parts to Chennai for further examination and DNA testing as part of efforts to formally establish the identity of the victim and gather crucial evidence in the murder case. Also, the red suitcase, an important piece of evidence in the investigation, is required to be produced before the court as part of the case records.

The victim, Nisha (38), a woman from north India, had been staying in a rented house in Guduvanchery and working at a private company in Tambaram. She was murdered on August 3. The accused, Manik Uddin Laskar (22) and his wife, Bagamathi Maji (20), both from north India, were arrested by the special police team from Manipur and brought to Guduvanchery for interrogation.