Guduvanchery suitcase murder: Victim was pregnant with accused's child, was killed after insisting on marriage, reveal police

Hayathunnisha had married Jagur Khan, a Chennai native, in Odisha around 20 years ago. The couple later moved to Chennai and had a son, Yusuf Khan, 19. Following marital discord, the couple separated and Hayathunnisha lived with her son.

When Hayathunnisha later expressed her intention to marry Manikuddin Laskar, alias Rahul (22), Yusuf reportedly left home in anger and rented a separate house in Perungalathur. Hayathunnisha subsequently stayed at the house of Mohammed Rafi near the Guduvanchery mosque.

The investigation subsequently led police to Laskar from Assam, and his wife Bhagavathi Majhi, who were arrested in Manipur on August 30 and brought to Chennai for questioning.