Grievances of nurses should be addressed: PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pattali Makal Katchi (PMK) President Dr Anbumani Ramadoss has extended his wishes to all the nurses on World Nurses Day while urging for proper pay and recognition for their unparalleled services.

Taking to X, Anbumani wrote, "Nurses are noble angels who serve their day and night, vowing that my duty is to save human lives. I would like to express my heartfelt greetings on World Nurses Day. The service that is unparalleled in the world is the work of nurses.

He also stressed the fact that nurses are not getting proper recognition and pay for the hard work they do, adding that there was a need to improve their economic status and address their grievances, as understood by the theme of this year's Nurses Day ('Our Nurses, Our Future, The Economic Power of Care'.)