Infections, tough patients, gruelling work hours, caregivers brave it all

CHENNAI: On International Nurses Day 2024, which falls on May 12 every year, DT Next spoke to caregivers at the heart of healthcare services. Amid the risk of infection, long working hours, and managing the tough task of handling patients and attendants, including clearing doubts and queries tough to address, nurses survive with the enthusiasm generated by the satisfaction of their contribution to save the patients.

A senior nurse at Stanley Medical College and Hospital, M Muthulakshmi, with more than 20 years of experience is an apt case study of why people choose this tough job. it was her father’s dream to be able to serve as a nurse as her mother passed away while giving birth to her at home. “My father was in the military and we were in a remote village in Madurai. My mom died during delivery as she didn’t have access to institutional delivery. My father made me a nurse to stop such unnecessary deaths. Even when I had a polio attack my dad didn’t give up. He gave me all the support to overcome. That’s why I get fresh energy every time a patient walks out of the hospital door, healthy,” says Muthulakshmi.

Their life isn’t a rosy picture. Health risks, compromising on family time and altercations with patients’ attendants make their work hell on Earth. The COVID pandemic was one such occasion which pushed nurses to the verges. A retired nurse who served at a government hospital in the city, Sugirtha Rani says it was tough to do a balancing act. “By the time we manage to hand over one deceased, another one would be critical. We weren’t able to follow protocols mandated to stop transmission of the virus. Pleadings of the relatives to allow them to have a last look at their loved ones would be heartbreaking many a time,” says Sugirtha.

The spread of the virus in caregivers’ families is more. “Even my family members were affected with COVID. At one point, I stopped going home. We were the risk carriers so we just had to focus on our work,” Sugirtha added.

The challenges of nurses in the speciality wings or those supporting surgeons in operation theatres or scanning units face unique challenges. M Southa, a nurse at Stanley Medical College and Hospital’s surgery room says working hours would stretch on. “We also had to risk radiation exposure,” she added.

Though the nursing community don’t always get due credit and appreciation, the enthusiasm in the new age nursing students to be a part of the healthcare system and serve the public has not reduced.

Shalini, a nursing student at a government hospital in the city says being able to help someone heal and recover is the biggest reward. “We are taught to show patience and resilience towards the patients as they are in pain when they come to a healthcare facility,” says Shalini.

Nurses unite for record-breaking hair donations to help cancer patients

Ahead of International Nurses Day, the Tamil Nadu chapter of the Trained Nurses’ Association of India (TNAI) has collaborated with the Student Nurses’ Association of India to set a remarkable record by organising an extensive hair donation drive for cancer survivors.

The Tamil Nadu chapter of TNAI rallied about 2,463 SNAI and 207 TNAI members from 181 nursing institutions across Tamil Nadu to participate in the drive from May 2 to 6. A total of 343 members from 20 institutions in Chennai generously donated their hair.

Nurses standing in a queue for donating hair for cancer survivors

The donated hair was handed over to the Cancer Institute in Adyar to make wigs for cancer survivors, encouraging compassion and solidarity among nurses and nursing students statewide.



The event was held at Apollo College of Nursing on May 8, with AS Kumari, Chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women, as the chief guest. Executive committee members, zonal coordinators, principals and faculty members of various nursing colleges were present for the event. Vivek Nair, the adjudicator, officially recognised this event as a record-breaking achievement, earning a place in both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.