Granite baron ‘Gem’ Veeramani Pocso case: Probe expanded to investigate cover-up attempts

CHENNAI: With the investigations into the Pocso case against granite baron R Veeramani (84) turning into a political slugfest, the Greater Chennai Police are probing if there were any attempts in the past to cover-up the complaints and financial transactions to derail the investigation.
A senior police officer with the city police will probe the allegations while the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Unit (ITPU) will continue the sexual abuse probe based on complaints from multiple survivors.
After Veeramani and his two associates were arrested on August 29 for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl, the police reached out to several survivors who were allegedly sexually abused by the businessman over the years.
A pen drive with the video of an elderly man sexually abusing a minor girl was sent to the ITPU in October 2025 and a case was registered, but action was delayed for several months. Later, stating that they could not identify or locate the girl, the police had sought to close the case. But a special Pocso court rejected the closure report on August 19 and ordered further investigation.
Meanwhile, the case assumed political undertones after the change of government after the recent Assembly elections, with the ruling TVK leaders alleging that the previous DMK regime helped the prominent businessman escape the law. Fuelling the controversy, rumours began spreading that Veeramani spent a large amount, running to tens of crores, to influence the investigation. The opposition party strongly denied the allegations.
During the fresh probe, the police identified the elderly man in the video as Veeramani and began the probe. The city police have also identified the survivor in the video and have further found over nine survivors. Investigations revealed that he had rented a house in Teynampet where he sexually exploited several minor girls and women though video evidence is available for only one instance of sexual abuse.
This led to the arrests of Veeramani and his associates, Mahendra Simhan (64) and his wife Shanthi (60), to whom Veeramani had entrusted the management of the rented property.