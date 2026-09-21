After court intervention, CM Vijay orders foolproof probe in Veeramani case

The directions come as the probe has widened considerably. Police have identified seven more minor girls who allegedly suffered sexual abuse and recorded their statements before the Special POCSO Court, according to police sources. Investigators are also examining whether there were more survivors and whether the alleged offences extended over several years.

The case was registered in October 2025 after police received a USB drive containing a video purportedly showing the sexual abuse of a minor girl. The police initially sought to close the case after failing to identify and trace the survivor. The Special POCSO Court rejected the closure report and ordered further investigation, following which a special team was formed.

The renewed probe led to the arrests of Veeramani, his associate Shanthi and her husband Mahendra Simhan in August. Police are now examining material seized during searches and investigating whether other persons were involved. The investigation remains under way.