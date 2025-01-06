Governor Ravi leaving Assembly without reading address 'childish', says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin lashed out at State Governor RN Ravi for leaving the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) without delivering his customary address on Monday, calling it childish, and charged the latter with continuously insulting the people of the state.

Responding to Ravi walking out of the House and refraining from delivering his address to the MLAs on the first day of this year's Assembly session, opposing what he described as 'disrespect' to the Constitution and the national anthem, Stalin said, “According to the Constitution, it is the democratic tradition for the Governor to read the government’s address at the beginning of the year in the Assembly. He has made it his habit to violate the tradition. It is childish that the governor, who omitted and included portions of the speech in the previous years, has left without reading it this time.

“It is unbecoming of the position he holds to continuously insult the people of Tamil Nadu, the government elected by them and the centenary Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly,” Stalin criticised.

The Chief Minister also questioned the former on continuing in the gubernatorial post. "Why should someone unwilling to discharge his Constitutional duty continue to remain in office... is a question that lingers on in everyone's minds."