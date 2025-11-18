Governmennt to adopt 4 Kallakurichi orphans, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday extended support to four children in Kallakurichi who recently lost their father, having lost their mother seven years ago.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote an emotional note stating that “from now on, these four children are our own,” adding that the government would fully secure their future.

CM Stalin said he became aware of the children’s plight through a report in Daily Thanthi. He then contacted the Kallakurichi district Collector to assess their immediate needs.

“I also spoke to the children over the phone and assured them that all their needs will be met. The Dravidian model government will stand by their bright future,” he said.

The four siblings, who had already lost their mother years ago, were orphaned after their father died recently due to illness.