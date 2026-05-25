Coimbatore: Girl's body cremated sans nod, says mother

The grieving mother also clarified that she had no personal dispute with her husband, and claimed that her refusal to sign documents to receive the body was the reason she was sidelined during the funeral arrangements.

However, authorities claimed that the body was handed over to her parents and cremated in her native village in Kolathur in Salem on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old construction worker arrested in the case allegedly told police that he strangled the child after she screamed during the assault, investigators said.

The accused Karthi, undergoing treatment for fractures allegedly suffered after a fall from the first floor of a building while fleeing, was shifted from the intensive care unit to the prisoners' ward of the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Sunday. He has reportedly given a confession statement,

According to police, another accused, Mohan, who was aware of the murder, did not inform anyone and pretended to search for the victim along with the police. Police are likely to move the court seeking custody of the duo to conduct further investigations in the sensational case.

Police have seized the mobile phones of both accused, and further investigation is underway.