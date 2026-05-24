Coimbatore Horror: Accused says he strangled victim after she screamed

The accused, Karthik, and his friend Mohan, 30, were arrested by Sulur police after CCTV footage allegedly showed Karthik taking the girl on his motorcycle. The child’s body was later recovered from bushes near a coconut grove close to the Kannampalayam lake bund.

According to investigators, the girl had been playing near her house when Karthik allegedly approached her, offering to buy chocolates and snacks. Police said he first stopped at a shop before taking the child towards an isolated stretch near the lake bund.

During interrogation, Karthik allegedly told police that he sexually assaulted the child in a coconut grove area. Investigators said the girl screamed during the assault and continued shouting despite threats, following which he allegedly strangled her, fearing that others might hear the noise.