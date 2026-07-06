Give TVK govt a year to deliver; anti-graft steps good start: Annamalai

He argued that Tamil Nadu's financial challenges had accumulated over several years and could not be reversed overnight. Referring to the State's fiscal position, he said structural issues demanded sustained corrective measures rather than immediate expectations.

Annamalai also noted that several members of the present Cabinet were first-time ministers with no prior experience even as councillors. "Many of them are learning the functioning of government for the first time. They need time to understand administration before they can deliver results," he said.

Maintaining that constructive criticism should continue alongside political patience, Annamalai said the opposition should point out shortcomings and seek greater transparency, including publishing a White Paper where necessary, while allowing the government sufficient space to govern.

"If the TVK government does good for Tamil Nadu, we will be the first to welcome it. Whoever controls corruption will always have our support," he said.

The former IPS officer also rejected speculation that he had reached a compromise with DMK treasurer TR Baalu after the latter withdrew a defamation case against him.

Annamalai said the decision to withdraw the case rested entirely with the complainant and had nothing to do with him. "There was no compromise. Whatever I have said so far is true, and I will continue to speak against corruption," he said, adding that the withdrawal of the case did not alter his position in any manner.