Annamalai picks Pollachi for maiden State conclave on July 12

According to movement sources, the organisation has enrolled around 19 lakh members since its launch. They said the next phase would focus on expanding the membership base and strengthening district-level committees before the movement enters active electoral politics.

Annamalai has maintained that the movement will formally enter active politics only after its membership touches the 50-lakh mark, the sources added.

Soon after announcing his exit from the BJP, Annamalai launched the We The Leaders movement via a live social media address, stating that it would eventually be structured as a political party. The movement had drawn nearly 13 lakh registrations within the first 24 hours of its launch through its online membership platform.

Sources further said Annamalai left for the United States on Thursday. After returning, he will embark on a statewide tour to address regional conferences, review organisational work and accelerate the membership drive.