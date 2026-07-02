Annamalai picks Pollachi for maiden State conclave on July 12

CHENNAI: The We The Leaders movement will hold its first State conference in Pollachi on July 12, marking the beginning of its statewide organisational outreach as founder and chief servant K Annamalai prepares to expand the movement ahead of its proposed transition into a political party, sources in the movement said on Thursday.
The Pollachi conference will be the first in a series of regional conventions planned across Tamil Nadu. Similar conferences are scheduled to be held in Tiruchendur, Cuddalore and other parts of the State over the coming months as part of a phased expansion of the organisation, the sources said.
The conference assumes significance as it will be Annamalai's first major public mobilisation after he quit the BJP in June and launched the We The Leaders movement. It is expected to lay out the organisation's roadmap and intensify its membership campaign across the State.
'We The Leaders' eyes to transform into a party once it reaches 50 lakh members, lining up conferences in Tiruchendur, Cuddalore and other parts of the State to catapult the movement
According to movement sources, the organisation has enrolled around 19 lakh members since its launch. They said the next phase would focus on expanding the membership base and strengthening district-level committees before the movement enters active electoral politics.
Annamalai has maintained that the movement will formally enter active politics only after its membership touches the 50-lakh mark, the sources added.
Soon after announcing his exit from the BJP, Annamalai launched the We The Leaders movement via a live social media address, stating that it would eventually be structured as a political party. The movement had drawn nearly 13 lakh registrations within the first 24 hours of its launch through its online membership platform.
Sources further said Annamalai left for the United States on Thursday. After returning, he will embark on a statewide tour to address regional conferences, review organisational work and accelerate the membership drive.