Annamalai asks Vijay govt to use White Paper as roadmap for fiscal recovery

After reviewing the report, Annamalai said the findings were largely in line with concerns that had already been raised about the State’s fiscal health. He described the White Paper as a comprehensive account of the financial challenges that had accumulated over the past five years and said it offered a clear picture of Tamil Nadu’s position compared with other industrialised states.

“The TVK government has very little time at its disposal and must not treat this White Paper as an excuse for non-performance. Instead, it should explore ways to repair the damage done,” he said.