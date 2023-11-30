Gang kidnaps, strips youth over previous enmity; villagers seek action

TIRUCHY: Residents from Pattukkottai on Wednesday blocked a road demanding action against culprits who had stripped a youth from their village and manhandled him.

On October 23rd, B Vignesh (32) from Keezhakurichi near Pattukkottai in Thanjavur, a driver, was involved in a quarrel with a few persons from Paravakkottai over parking the load van. The fight soon turned into a group clash between the youths from the two different villages. Elders pacified them and the problem was solved temporarily.

A few days back, an unidentified gang had reportedly kidnapped Vignesh and had manhandled him and stripped him off. Subsequently, Vignesh along with the residents from his village lodged a complaint with the Madukkur police who received the complaint and promised him of action against the culprits. However even after a few days, the police failed to initiate action and so the relatives of Vignesh along with the residents from Keezhakurichi village staged a road block protest demanding action against the culprits.

On information, a police team led by the ADSP Jayachandran and revenue officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting residents. Upon assurance from the ADSP, the protesting members dispersed from the spot. Traffic at Pattukkottai-Mannargudi road was disrupted for more than an hour because of the protest.