Begin typing your search...

From medicines to manpower, Tamil Nadu gears up to face southwest monsoon

In view of the recent climatic conditions, the district health officers were instructed to take necessary actions for health and hospital preparedness to mitigate the adverse effects of the monsoon.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 May 2024 12:20 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-20 12:22:17.0  )
From medicines to manpower, Tamil Nadu gears up to face southwest monsoon
X

Representative image 

CHENNAI: Taking note of the heavy rain warning and the India Meteorological Department announcing that the southwest monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on May 31, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) instructed the district health officers across Tamil Nadu to carry out preparatory works at the health centres before the monsoon sets in.

The directorate noted that the southwest monsoon would bring moderate to heavy rainfall to various parts of the State due to cyclonic circulation. In view of this and the recent climatic conditions, the district health officers were instructed to take necessary actions for health and hospital preparedness to mitigate the adverse effects of the monsoon.

Also Read:Heavy to extremely heavy rains: Red alert for Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Theni and Tenkasi; 296 disaster response force personnel deployed

Adequate number of health personnel should be available at hospitals round-the-clock when cyclone or heavy rains are forecasted in the State. They should ensure the presence of Rapid Medical Response teams (RRT) consisting of medical officers, staff nurses, village health nurses, and health inspectors, and also the availability of essential medicines, especially in high-risk/vulnerable low-lying areas. The ambulance fleet, stocked with adequate fuel, should be present in these areas, the circular added.

‘Super chlorination’ should be done in all areas affected by floods, and any suspected leaks or contamination in the water supply should be completely stopped and provide the people with safe water from alternative sources.

Also Read:'Stay safe': Tamil Nadu government sends heavy rains alert to two crore people via SMS

Immediate, on-the-spot medical care should be given for minor ailments like fever, minor injuries, skin diseases, etc. If there are any major illnesses or situations like drowning or snake bite, they should be referred to higher centres immediately after giving first aid.

Solid waste and dead animals should be safely disposed of immediately by appropriate authorities. In the event of mass casualty, a facility should be identified and kept ready for disposal of bodies. In addition, the officials were also instructed to ensure that the relief centres have sufficient facilities. The shelter should have proper cross-ventilation facilities.

Also Read:437 warning systems, SMS warnings, and more: Tamil Nadu implements safety measures amid heavy rains

The officials should also ensure that there is adequate space so as to maintain physical distance between the inmates.

TN rainsChennai rainsRapid Medical Response teamsHeavy rain alertDPH
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X