From medicines to manpower, Tamil Nadu gears up to face southwest monsoon

CHENNAI: Taking note of the heavy rain warning and the India Meteorological Department announcing that the southwest monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on May 31, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) instructed the district health officers across Tamil Nadu to carry out preparatory works at the health centres before the monsoon sets in.

The directorate noted that the southwest monsoon would bring moderate to heavy rainfall to various parts of the State due to cyclonic circulation. In view of this and the recent climatic conditions, the district health officers were instructed to take necessary actions for health and hospital preparedness to mitigate the adverse effects of the monsoon.

Adequate number of health personnel should be available at hospitals round-the-clock when cyclone or heavy rains are forecasted in the State. They should ensure the presence of Rapid Medical Response teams (RRT) consisting of medical officers, staff nurses, village health nurses, and health inspectors, and also the availability of essential medicines, especially in high-risk/vulnerable low-lying areas. The ambulance fleet, stocked with adequate fuel, should be present in these areas, the circular added.

‘Super chlorination’ should be done in all areas affected by floods, and any suspected leaks or contamination in the water supply should be completely stopped and provide the people with safe water from alternative sources.

Immediate, on-the-spot medical care should be given for minor ailments like fever, minor injuries, skin diseases, etc. If there are any major illnesses or situations like drowning or snake bite, they should be referred to higher centres immediately after giving first aid.

Solid waste and dead animals should be safely disposed of immediately by appropriate authorities. In the event of mass casualty, a facility should be identified and kept ready for disposal of bodies. In addition, the officials were also instructed to ensure that the relief centres have sufficient facilities. The shelter should have proper cross-ventilation facilities.

The officials should also ensure that there is adequate space so as to maintain physical distance between the inmates.