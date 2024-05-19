'Stay safe': Tamil Nadu government sends heavy rains alert to two crore people via SMS

CHENNAI: With heavy rain forecasts being announced for western and southern districts of Tamil Nadu, the State Revenue and Disaster Management department on Sunday issued rain alert warnings to two crore people via common alert protocol.

In order to keep the public safe as tourist destinations in the Western Ghats are likely to receive heavy rains for the next three days, SMS alerts have been sent to two crore cell phone users via common alert protocol, in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Virudhunagar, and Theni districts. They were sent on Saturday and Sunday (May 18 and 19).

Meanwhile, nine teams comprising 296 personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Nilgiris districts, in light of the heavy rain warning, a release from the Revenue department stated. Additionally, all District Collectors have been advised to follow the Standard Operating Procedures issued for effective management of disaster situations.

As strong winds (40 to 55 km speed per hour) are expected in the Indian Ocean, the Gulf of Mannar and adjacent southern Tamil Nadu coastal areas, fishermen are being given warnings about strong winds and sea waves through 437 warning systems installed in coastal areas.

The Revenue department also reiterated that tourists visiting the Nilgiris should follow adequate safety measures and also advised them to avoid visiting altogether.

Further, the department informed that the State Emergency Operations Centre and the District Emergency Operations Centres are functioning 24/7 with additional officers and constant surveillance.

So far, one death has been reported due to thunderstorms and lightning in Thoothukudi district. 15 livestock deaths too have been reported across the state.

Meanwhile, seven huts were damaged in the last 24 hours in the state, due to heavy rains.