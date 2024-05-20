Heavy to extremely heavy rains: Red alert for Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Theni and Tenkasi; 296 disaster response force personnel deployed

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rains at one or two places in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Theni, and Tenkasi, for May 20 and 21 (Monday and Tuesday). The summer rain spells are due to a cyclonic circulation prevailing close to the region.

On May 20 and 21, isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Kanniyakumari, Theni, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts while heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Virudhunagar, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Dindigul districts on both days.

Meanwhile, isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli,

Pudukkottai, and Karaikal area can expect heavy showers of rain on May 20.

On May 21, heavy rain is predicted at isolated places over Madurai, Sivaganga,

Pudukkottai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram,

Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

On May 22, isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two

places has been predicted for Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Theni districts, with the Met department sounding an orange alert.

On Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rain is forecast at isolated places over Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts while heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruppur, Dindigul,

Madurai, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and Karaikal area, as per the RMC.

With heavy rain warnings issued for various districts in Tamil Nadu, the State Revenue and Disaster Management Department is taking the necessary precautionary measures.

Considering the safety of tourists, general precautionary text messages have been sent to two crore mobile phone numbers by the State Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

According to the department, nine teams of 296 rescue personnel from the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and Nilgiris districts.

As strong winds (40 to 55 km speed per hour) are expected in the Indian Ocean, the Gulf of Mannar and adjacent southern Tamil Nadu coastal areas, fishermen are being given warnings about strong winds and sea waves through 437 warning systems installed in coastal areas. Also, fishermen have been advised not to go fishing in the Lakshadweep-Maldives area and the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.

The Revenue department also reiterated that tourists visiting the Nilgiris should follow adequate safety measures and also advised them to avoid visiting altogether.

Further, the department informed that the State Emergency Operations Centre and the District Emergency Operations Centres are functioning 24/7 with additional officers and constant surveillance.

So far, one death has been reported due to thunderstorms and lightning in Thoothukudi district. 15 livestock deaths too have been reported across the state.

Meanwhile, seven huts were damaged in on Saturday in the state, due to heavy rains.