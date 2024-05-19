437 warning systems, SMS warnings, and more: Tamil Nadu implements safety measures amid heavy rains

CHENNAI: With heavy rainfall being recorded in various parts of Tamil Nadu, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department has issued a series of precautionary measures for effective disaster management.

The safety measures are as follows:

437 warning systems have been installed in coastal areas, to provide information on wind direction and sea waves. They serve as an early warning mechanism, particularly for fishermen operating in vulnerable maritime zones.

With wind speeds ranging from 40 to 55 kilometers per hour in Kanniyakumari, Gulf of Mannar and adjacent coastal areas of southern Tamil Nadu, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued advisories against venturing into the sea, prioritizing the safety of fishermen.

Due to heavy rain alerts in various tourist destinations including Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Virudhunagar, steps have been taken to send warning messages to nearly two crore mobile phone users, ensuring the safety of tourists.

9 teams comprising 296 personnel of the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force have been deployed in high-risk areas including Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and Nilgiris.

State and District Emergency Operations Centers are operational round the clock with additional officers and 24/7 surveilance.District Collectors have been advised to take all necessary precautions as per the guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Department.

Nilgiris District Collector Aruna has issued a cautionary advisory to tourists asking them to avoid visiting the Nilgiris from May 18 to 20, due to the heavy rain alert. She also assured to make necessary security arrangements for those tourists who would be present on these days.

According to RMC, the rains in the state are likely to continue till May 22. The heavy rains that lashed many areas of Tamil Nadu, especially the Western Ghats and interior districts, in the last few days, are due to a cyclonic circulation prevailing over south Tamil Nadu which now lies over south interior Tamil Nadu.

The adverse weather conditions have resulted in at least one reported fatality due to thunder and lightning in Thoothukudi, as well as damage to livestock and property in affected areas.

33 districts have received rainfall, with an average of 0.72 cm till 8:30 AM on May 19. A maximum of 5.35 cm rainfall was reported in Tirupattur district.